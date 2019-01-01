Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline to reunite for The Good House

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline are set to reunite onscreen in the movie adaptation of Ann Leary's bestselling novel The Good House.

The Alien actress and A Fish Called Wanda star, who previously appeared onscreen together in 1993 comedy Dave and the 1997 drama The Ice Storm, are set to team up once again to lead the adaptation of Leary's 2004 novel.

Executives at Amblin Partners, the entertainment company co-founded by Steven Spielberg, announced the movie on Monday and revealed that production on the movie would begin in Canada this week.

According to their release, The Good House follows Weaver's character Hildy Good, an alcoholic New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance and becomes dangerously entwined in one person's reckless behaviour.

The film will be directed by Maya Forbes, who has previously helmed Infinitely Polar Bear and The Polka King, and her husband, Seeing Other People filmmaker Wally Wolodarsky, from a script they co-wrote based on Leary's novel.

An adaptation of the book has been in production for years, and in 2013, it was announced that Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro would star in the film.

Three-time Oscar nominee Weaver will next be seen reprising her role as Dr. Grace Augustine in James Cameron's Avatar sequels and will also be seen in Ghostbusters 2020, in which she will once again appear as Dana Barrett, who she previously portrayed in the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.

Kline will next be seen in Jackie Chan's directorial effort, The Diary, as well as The Starling, alongside Melissa McCarthy.