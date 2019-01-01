Nicolas Cage to play truffle hunter in Pig movie

Nicolas Cage has signed on to star in Michael Sarnoski's quirky new movie, Pig.

In the film, the Hollywood actor will portray a truffle hunter who lives alone in the wilderness of Oregon. However, when the farmer's beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland - and his long-abandoned past - to find her.

The script is based on a story by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block, with production on the project already underway.

"What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labour of love for so many talented people," the director said in a statement. "I'm thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life."

Actor Alex Wolff is among the other castmembers, while Cage is also one of the film's producers.

And in spite of the unusual premise, Thomas Benski, chief executive officer of Pulse Films, is confident the plot will resonate with moviegoers.

"Michael's vision for Pig is a true testament of his unique voice as a writer/director, and one that we can't wait to introduce to audiences across the world. Having such an incredible cast attached, led by Nicolas Cage and supported by Alex Wolff, speaks directly to the special nature of the story Michael and Vanessa have devised," he commented. "At Pulse Films, our focus has always been to work with the best talent and bring forward the best stories, Pig represents precisely that. We are thrilled to be working with such great partners on this project."

Cage, 55, most recently starred in Mandy, directed by Panos Cosmatos, and Shawn Ku's A Score to Settle. His upcoming titles include Kill Chain, Prisoners of the Ghostland, Siberia, Jiu Jitsu, and Grand Isle.