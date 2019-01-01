Jordyn Woods reflects on life's 'ups and downs' in poignant post

Jordyn Woods has contemplated life's "up and downs" in a poignant post on her 22nd birthday.

The model shared a black-and-white image of herself as a youngster, holding a bunch of balloons, on her Instagram page as she celebrated her big day on Monday.

Alongside the throwback snap, Jordyn wrote: "Can I be this little again? Birthdays have always been very emotional for me. It's a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far. I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who's supposed to be there when you're up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. this is just the beginning."

Her post came just hours after her former best friend Kylie Jenner reflected on the end of their friendship in Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which happened after Jordyn was spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a house party while the pair were still together.

During the episode, Khloe received a text from Jordyn saying she wanted to work through the drama, with the mother-of-one admitting: "I will never feel like I can let her back into my life again."

During a trip to Napa later in the episode, Khloe talked to Kylie about the situation, with the latter telling her sibling that her perspective had changed since her friendship with Jordyn had concluded.

"I feel like this whole situation needed to happen for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody," Kylie said. "She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together and I feel like there's a part of me that needed to grow without her."