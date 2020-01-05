Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2020 Golden Globes

Tom Hanks is to be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Board of Directors, the Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a "lasting impact" on the world of entertainment.

The 63-year-old actor will be recognised for his contributions to film and television at the annual awards show, with previous winners including Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, and last year's recipient, Jeff Bridges.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks," Lorenzo Soria, HFPA President, said in a statement. "For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director."

Hanks has enjoyed a successful career, appearing in hit movies including Big, Forrest Gump, The Green Mile, and lending his voice to cowboy Woody in Disney's Toy Story franchise.

The two-time Oscar winner could also receive a competitive nomination for his role as friendly U.S. kids' TV host Fred Rogers in Marielle Heller's new movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which will be considered for the awards.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place on 5 January, 2020. The nominations will be announced on 9 December.