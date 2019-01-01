Nicole Murphy: 'Kissing married Antoine Fuqua was a mistake’

Model Nicole Murphy regrets locking lips with married Olympus Has Fallen director Antoine Fuqua.

The 51 year old wishes she could go back in time and choose not to lock lips with the filmmaker, who is married to actress Lela Rochon, insisting it was a big "mistake".

"It was a frozen-in-time thing," Murphy said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (24Sept19). "Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologised for."

Murphy, who is the ex-wife of funnyman Eddie Murphy, initially put out a statement insisting she and Fuqua were just friends after the kissing photos, taken in July (19) while the pair attended a film festival in Italy, surfaced, but she now says the comment was not made by her.

"I did not put out that statement," she added.

During the sit down, Williams urged Murphy to look into the camera and directly address Rochon.

“Darling, it was a mistake,” she said. "I apologise."

Murphy previously discussed the controversy with TMZ in July (19).

"Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologise to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," she told the outlet. "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."

Fuqua is still legally married to his wife of 20 years. The spouses have not been photographed together in public since July, 2018, with rumours suggesting the pair has quietly separated.