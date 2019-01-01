Bill Murray all good for weekend golf tournament after car crash drama

Bill Murray has been given the all-clear to play in a golf tournament this week after reports he was involved in a car crash.

The movie star and golf fanatic is scheduled to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, alongside Justin Timberlake, Greg Kinnear, Luke Wilson and Matthew Goode in Fife, Scotland on Thursday (26Sep19), but it was feared he'd be a no-show after the four-vehicle accident on Tuesday lunchtime.

However, tournament organisers insist Murray was not in his car at the time of the crash.

A spokesman says, "A car that had taken Bill Murray into St. Andrews (golf course) was in a minor accident. Nobody was hurt. Bill Murray was not in the car at the time of the collision, he was not injured, and he will be playing in the Championship."

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will take place on three of the most historic courses in the world, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, over the weekend.

Murray was spotted playing golf at St. Andrews with Timberlake, cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Shane Warne, and professional golfer Justin Rose on Tuesday (24Sep19).

The Suit & Tie hitmaker's latest golfing day out comes just weeks after he was awarded the OMEGA Celebrity Masters trophy for achieving the best individual score at last month's (Aug19) Pro-Am OMEGA Celebrity Masters golf tournament at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.