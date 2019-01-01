NEWS Demi Moore cheated on first husband the night before wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Demi Moore cheated on her first husband after leaving her own bachelorette party to be with another man.



The former wildchild has revealed she spent the night before her wedding to Freddy Moore with "a guy I’d met on a movie set" in her new memoir, Inside Out.



"I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment,” she writes, revealing she couldn't bring herself to "go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts".



"I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father," Demi adds. "Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it."



Moore was just 17 in 1980, when she wed Moore. The couple divorced five years later. She went on to marry Bruce Willis in 1987 and Ashton Kutcher in 2005. They divorced in 2013.



He memoir was released on Tuesday.