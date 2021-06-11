NEWS Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum return for Jurassic World 3 Newsdesk Share with :







Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will have major roles in the upcoming Jurassic World 3.



Director Colin Trevorrow took part in a Q&A after a screening of his 2015 film Jurassic World at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood on Tuesday night and was asked by a member of the audience if any of the original Jurassic Park stars would be coming back for the third instalment. The filmmaker then surprised the crowd by bringing out the Big Little Lies star and revealing she would be reprising her role of Dr. Ellie Sattler.



"I'm so excited... If it's not asking too much, if I'm gonna get to join this party again, I would hate to not bring my friends Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Is that OK with you?" Dern asked, to which Trevorrow replied, "Yeah, let's do it."



Addressing the audience, he added, "You'll be pleased to hear that Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern are returning in major roles in Jurassic World 3."



The actress later shared a picture of her and the director on Instagram and wrote, "Loved joining my buddy, Colin, to announce the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park back into the Jurassic World."



The official Jurassic World Instagram account announced the news by sharing an image of Dern as Sattler, Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Neill as Dr. Alan Grant from the 1993 original. The caption read: "They're back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcolm. #2021."



Goldblum had previously returned to the franchise with 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but Neill and Dern haven't appeared as their characters since Jurassic Park III in 2001, in which Neill starred and Dern had a brief cameo.



Jurassic World 3, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is set to hit cinemas on 11 June 2021.