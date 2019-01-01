Jenna Dewan debuts baby bump in sweet post

Jenna Dewan showed off her burgeoning baby bump as she reflected on becoming a mother again in a sweet post on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actress announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee on Tuesday, and celebrated the news alongside her six-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, on her social media.

Posting a snap of herself cuddling Everly in bed, with her tiny baby bump on display, Jenna wrote: "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @SteveKazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Meanwhile, fellow actor Steve also celebrated the pair's happy news on his Instagram page, sharing a snap of Jenna cradling her bump and writing: "I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude..."

He continued his post to praise Jenna for her parenting of Everly, adding: "Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."