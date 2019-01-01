Ruby Rose slams online critics over her Batwoman casting

Ruby Rose has taken aim at her Batwoman critics, insisting her casting is a positive step in increasing diverse representation in the media.

The model-turned-actress, who identifies as lesbian and gender-fluid, has been cast as the first openly lesbian lead superhero in television, in a standalone series set to air on U.S. network The CW next month.

Reflecting on the backlash to her casting in a candid interview with Glamour magazine, Ruby, 33, took aim at the "white old men" criticising her involvement with the show.

"Some people might not see themselves on the screen and therefore not see the point," she said. "But there's obviously plenty of shows for people like that. There's plenty of shows for white old men."

The Pitch Perfect 3 star went on to insist that, although the character has been written as openly gay, it will not define her, explaining: "It's definitely part of who she is, and it's definitely part of the story and establishing why she's not in the military anymore. But the show is not about a gay superhero. It's about a superhero."

Batwoman debuts on 6 October.