Will Smith to play crime boss Nicky Barnes in The Council

Will Smith has signed up to play crime boss Nicky Barnes in The Council.

The Oscar-nominated actor will play the New York City mobster in the Netflix movie, which follows the true never-before-told story of how Barnes and his crime syndicate ruled Harlem in the 1970s and 1980s after revolutionising illegal drug dealing in a partnership with the Italian-American mafia.

Smith will again team up with Concussion director Peter Landesman, who has penned the script for The Council and will serve as an executive producer. A director for the project has not yet been announced.

The 51-year-old actor and his production partner James Lassiter are producing, alongside Matt Jackson and Jason Essex.

Barnes, dubbed Mr. Untouchable by The New York Times, was the head of an international drug trafficking ring in the 1970s and was eventually arrested in 1978 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He entered witness protection after he became an FBI informant and died from cancer in 2012.

Cuba Gooding Jr. previously played Barnes opposite Denzel Washington's gangster Frank Lucas in Ridley Scott's American Gangster back in 2007.

Smith was most recently seen as the Genie in Disney's live-action Aladdin, alongside Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, which has made more than $1 billion (£806 million) at the worldwide box office since its release in May.

He will next be seen on the big screen in Ang Lee's sci-fi drama Gemini Man and the highly-anticipated Bad Boys for Life sequel, which will be released in January.