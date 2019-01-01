Warner Bros. insists Joker doesn't endorse violence

Bosses at Warner Bros. have insisted that their upcoming movie Joker isn't "an endorsement of real-world violence".

The studio has come under fire from victims of the 2012 mass shooting at a Cinemark cinema in Aurora, Colorado, which happened during a midnight screening of Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises and resulted in 70 injuries and 12 deaths. They shared their concerns about the movie, which sees Joaquin Phoenix's disturbed character kicking off a cycle of violence after getting hold of a gun.

In a statement addressing the concerns, officials from the studio assured fans the on-screen action is in no way intended to condone gun violence.

"Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies," they shared. "Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic."

However, they added: "At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues.

"Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero."

Studio executives made the decision to pull the movie from the Colorado theatre after speaking with Cinemark chiefs, who previously owned the cinema, now known as the Century Aurora. The move came after families of four victims sent an open letter to studio CEO and chairperson Ann Sarnoff, published in the Hollywood trade papers, in which they expressed their concern about the release.

Joker will hit theatres on 4 October.