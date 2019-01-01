Charlie Sheen pulled out of Dancing with the Stars because he 'can't dance'

Charlie Sheen withdrew from the current season of Dancing with the Stars because he "just can't dance".

The Two and a Half Men actor was set to be paired with professional dancer Cheryl Burke, and had already begun rehearsals for the 28th season of the ballroom dancing competition, which is airing on ABC now.

But speaking to Us Weekly, the 54-year-old confirmed he withdrew from the show because he "has two left feet".

"I was very flattered by ABC and their offer, but at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can't dance," he laughed.

Withdrawing from the series not only meant the star missed out on a fee for his appearance, but his casting was also part of a bigger deal at ABC, which has also fallen through.

Sheen's publicist Jeff Ballard told the publication "ABC made a very generous offer" for a pilot series, however, "it was contingent upon his participation on Dancing With the Stars".

Cheryl was instead paired with Former National Football League (NFL) linebacker Ray Lewis for the series.