Ashton Kutcher asks fans to 'text him for the truth' following Demi Moore claims

Ashton Kutcher has urged fans to contact him after deciding against posting a "snarky" response to claims made by his ex-wife Demi Moore in her new memoir.



In an excerpt from Moore's memoir Inside Out, published in The New York Times, the 56-year-old actress, who was married to the Two and a Half Men star for eight years before they divorced in 2013, alleged Kutcher used threesomes to justify cheating on her.



"Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done," she recalled.



On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actor, who has yet to comment on her claims, took a thinly-veiled swipe at Moore online, claiming he had resisted posting a "snarky tweet" for the sake of his family, wife Mila Kunis and their children Wyatt, four, and Dimitri, two.



"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet," he began. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it."



Kutcher followed his post with a quote from his dad Larry: "Life is good - Larry Kutcher."



He then shared a phone number and wrote: "For truth text me."



Texting the number reportedly comes with an automated response welcoming fans to his "community".



His comments come after his ex insisted in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, that she'd approached the actor before beginning work on her book, but added she "tried to keep the perspective on my story".



However, the That '70s Show star's social media posts suggest he is unhappy with her claims.



While Moore's book included descriptions of their colourful sex life, she also revealed she miscarried Kutcher's baby, a girl, at six months, which lead to her problems with substance abuse.