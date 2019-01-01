NEWS Baby Archie makes debut on Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Africa tour Newsdesk Share with :







Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex introduced their infant son Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu during his first appearance on their tour of Africa.



Making his public debut on the trip in South Africa, Archie was seen smiling in his mother's arms and was held up on her lap as she and Harry spoke to the 87-year-old cleric and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe on Thursday.



According to the BBC, the Duchess joked her son is an "old soul" and Harry said he thought his son was already getting used to royal life.



The archbishop, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending South Africa's racist apartheid laws, said he was "thrilled" by the "rare privilege and honour" of meeting the royals. His daughter also joked that smiling Archie is "going to be a ladies man".



The couple were visiting Desmond at his Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, based in a building which was constructed by slaves centuries ago.



Royal officials also posted a video to their official SussexRoyal Instagram Stories account of their arrival at the meeting, with the caption: "Arch meets Archie!"



They also thanked the civil rights leader after the visit, writing, "Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!" alongside a picture of Desmond kissing baby Archie's head.



Meghan and Archie will remain in South Africa for the duration of the royals' 10-day trip, which kicked off on Monday, while Harry will also visit Angola, Malawi, and Botswana.