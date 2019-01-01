Debra Messing to play President Trump on stage

Debra Messing is to play U.S. President Donald Trump in a one-off stage show based on the Mueller Report.

A host of Hollywood stars, including Debra, Larry David, and Billy Porter are teaming up to dramatise the 448-page report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The show, titled You Can't Make This S**t Up, is a West Coast version of the New York stage show, The Investigation: A Search For the Truth in Ten Acts, that was staged in Manhattan in June, with the likes of Annette Bening and Kevin Kline in the cast.

Former politician Barbara Boxer and veteran Hollywood executive Lindy DeKoven will stage the event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California on 21 October, with Boxer telling The Hollywood Reporter: "It's particularly gratifying to me to see people who stand to have something to lose.

"In the case of incredibly talented and gifted performers in this show, when they come out and say they are willing to do this, to me, it means a lot. They have more to lose from it. I am so gratified and grateful to them for wiling to make a difference."

You Can't Make This Sh*t Up will be produced by veteran theatre producer Suzi Dietz from a script penned by Will & Grace scribe Janis Hirsch.

David will play the narrator, with the cast also including Tim Bagley, John Fugelsang, Tony Goldwyn, Ernie Hudson, Maz Jobrani, EJ Johnson, Joshua Malina, and Stephanie Miller.

Profits from the event will go to Boxer's pro-Democrat political action committee.