James Michael Tyler grateful for Friends royalty cheques

Actor James Michael Tyler is grateful he is still collecting royalty cheques from Friends15 years after the show ended.

The star, who portrayed cafe manager Gunther on the beloved sitcom, can't believe he's still raking in cash from his guest appearances on the programme between 1994 and 2004.

'I'm very happy if I get a residual cheque, I do get residuals," he tells BANG Showbiz. "I wasn't paid a million dollars an episode, of course... (but) I'm paid for episodes I spoke in and it's a sliding scale, I don't know how it works.

"I'm fortunate to have a supplement into my income because of Friends, however, I'm still a working actor. I didn't rest on my laurels and say, 'I was Gunther, I'm gonna buy an island!' I couldn't do that anyway.'

James also marvels at the new generation of Friends fans who watch the syndicated show on streaming sites like Netflix.

'About five years ago they had the 20th anniversary and the first 'FriendsFest' in the UK and I retired Gunther; I thought that has to be it," he shares. "And then it launched on Netflix and of course it garnered an entirely new audience of Millennials and young people. They were watching it like it was the first run and it's more popular now than ever. I never would have imagined I'd be here sitting here 25 years after it began, still talking about it (the show)."