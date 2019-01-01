Jodie Comer: 'Sandra Oh Emmy feud rumours are nonsense'

Actress Jodie Comer has dismissed rumours of a rivalry between herself and her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh over her Emmys win.

The two castmates were both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (22Sep19), but Jodie walked away with the trophy for her portrayal of assassin Villanelle, and she insists there is no bad blood between the actresses.

"I think people think it’s more awkward than it is," she tells Variety. "I’ve always said I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of a show that has two female leads that are complex and in the same category.

"It’s pretty special that we’re both in there together. We’re so celebratory of each other, as is the whole crew. There’s no hard feelings."

Sandra was awarded a Golden Globe for her role in Killing Eve last year (18), and hit the headlines by delivering a moving, historic speech about inclusivity and diversity as she accepted the gong.

Jodie doesn't think her own speech at the Emmys came close to the quality of her castmate's address, because as her nerves got the better of her.

"I actually don’t know what I was thinking," Comer laughs. "I was in a complete state of shock. During the day I was strangely calm because I didn’t think it would be me. But it also happened so fast.

"You’re standing in front of all of these people, and you want to say the right thing and don’t want to miss anybody. You want to soak it up, not rush it, and take it all in. I feel like I blabbered on a lot!"

During her acceptance speech, the Brit apologised for not inviting her parents to join her at the Emmys, insisting she was convinced it wasn't her year to win.