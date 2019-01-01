Screenwriter accuses Paramount of ripping off his script for What Men Want

Screenwriter Joe Carlini has accused Paramount executives of ripping off his script for their movie What Men Want.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Carlini alleges he wrote a screenplay titled What the F Is He Thinking? back in 2015, which is strikingly similar to the 2019 movie starring Taraji P. Henson.

Carlini claims he had several meetings with representatives from massive Hollywood companies such as The Weinstein Company, Montage, and Bloom, and even spoke to actors James Franco, Chris Pratt, Nick Swardson, and King Bach about potentially starring in the movie. However, Carlini's project never got off the ground.

But four years after the writer penned his screenplay, he claimed he was stunned when he watched What Men Want and noted all the parallels between the plot and his script.

Detailing these alleged similarities, Carlini noted that the main characters in both scripts found they could hear men's thoughts after waking up in hospital following a fall. He also highlighted the way both leading roles lost that power after another knock on the head.

Carlini also accused Paramount bosses of stealing his idea of having sports stars make cameos. Shaquille O'Neal, Grant Hill, and Lisa Leslie all had appearances in the film.

He's now suing Paramount, BET, producer Will Packer and most of the flick's screenwriters for copyright infringement. Noting that the movie made more than $72 million (£58 million) at the box office, Carlini is hoping to recoup some of his financial losses with a payout.

Paramount representatives have not yet responded to the lawsuit.