Boy George won't be demanding gay actor portrays him in biopic

Boy George won't be urging the producers of his new biopic to cast a gay man as the lead.

The Karma Chameleon singer is more interested in watching a really authentic portrayal, and couldn't care less about the sexuality of the leading man picked to play him on the big screen.

"It has to be about the right person for the right moment," he told TMZ. "Equality means equality for everyone - even normal people. You can't just choose what people are more equal than others."

Previously, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner admitted she was open to playing Boy George in the upcoming biopic after the singer confessed she'd be a good choice.

During an appearance on Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, he said, "There's been some really interesting suggestions. One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner.

"(People will say), 'She can't play you, she's a woman,' you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her."

Turner responded by tweeting: "I'm SO down @BoyGeorge."

The cast for the film, written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, has yet to be revealed.