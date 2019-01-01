Jodie Comer feared drunken night with Phoebe Waller-Bridge would affect Killing Eve chances

Jodie Comer feared she might have lost her chance to star in Killing Eve after a drunken night out with its creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The 26-year-old British actress has earned huge acclaim for her role as Villanelle in the crime drama, created by Fleabag creator Phoebe, 34. But hot on the heels of winning an Emmy award for the part, Jodie admitted in a chat with Variety that she feared a drunken evening at the 2017 BAFTAs may have impacted her chance of landing the role of the sexy assassin.

"We were both really drunk, until silly o'clock in the morning, and kind of forgot about it," she smiled. "Then months later I got the Killing Eve audition. You know when you get the fear when you can't remember from a hangover, and you're like, 'Oh, God, was I doing an embarrassing dance? Did I do something cringey?' I panicked, but we spoke on the phone, and she was like, 'We were in the same boat. It's all good.'"

The massive success of Killing Eve means Jodie is frequently approached by fans when she's out and about. But they're often left surprised when they hear her Liverpudlian accent and realise she's actually nothing like her on-screen alter ego.

"They're surprised that I'm nice," she said, before adding that she loves it when people tell her they "kind of like" Villanelle. "I'm like, 'Good. I like that conflict that you're experiencing when you're watching television.' It's good to make people feel something, and she definitely seems to do that."