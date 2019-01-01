Constance Wu was 'scared' to return to Fresh Off the Boat set after Twitter outburst

Constance Wu was terrified to return to work on Fresh Off the Boat after she slammed the show in a Twitter outburst earlier this year.

The Crazy Rich Asians star, 37, took to the social media site in May after the series was renewed for a sixth season and confessed she was "so upset" and "literally crying".

The following day, she explained her continued commitment to the show meant she was forced to "give up another project that I was really passionate about".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star confessed she was "so scared" to return to work on the show after her controversial posts, but insisted the cast and crew welcomed her back with open arms.

"I talked to (co-star Hudson Yang). I said, 'Hey, I don’t know if this affected you, but I am sorry if it did affect you. And I want you to know that it’s not a reflection about how I feel about you or the show'," the actress said. "And he was just like, 'Constance, no, we love you. It’s OK, don’t worry about it. We know you'. I started crying. It was actually really moving."

Constance added that despite the negative response the posts received, she's treating the experience as a lesson, adding: "The public was so p**sed off at me that I assumed they (the cast and crew) were, too. It was a lot of humble pie to eat, but I am really glad for it.

"It was heartening to know that the me that I represent in life is seen, whereas the me that I represent in tweets is (also) seen — but it’s not the whole story."