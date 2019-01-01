Natalie Portman excited to reunite with Chris Hemsworth for Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman is excited to reunite with Chris Hemsworth for upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 38-year-old is set to reprise her role as Dr. Jane Foster in director Taika Waititi's next instalment in the Marvel franchise, which will see the scientist gaining the powers of the Norse god to become the Mighty Thor.

Accordingly, the mother-of-two, who appeared in the first two Thor movies, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she can't wait to return to work with her former castmates.

"I love Tessa (Thompson) and Chris (Hemsworth) so much, so it's exciting to work with them again," Portman smiled. "And I'm very excited to wield the hammer."

She also opened up about her temporary departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as her character wasn't included in Waititi's hugely successful Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, which also starred Cate Blanchett and Mark Ruffalo.

And she went on to reveal that she was lured back to the comic book saga with the suggestion of Jane becoming the female Thor.

"They came to me with the idea and said, 'We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,' and I was like, 'This is very exciting!'" she gushed.

Back in July, Portman appeared during the Marvel panel at Comic-Con in San Diego to announce the news of her casting in Thor: Love and Thunder while holding a plastic toy version of Thor's mighty hammer, much to the delight of fans.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release in November 2021.