Kevin Feige developing Star Wars movie

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is developing a new Star Wars movie.

The producer, who has been the president of Marvel Studios since 2007, will be teaming up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to develop a film that will explore "a new era of Star Wars storytelling".

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox," Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Sources tell the publication that Feige, who is passionate about the franchise, discussed making a foray into the Star Wars universe with Kennedy, Horn and Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman in the late summer.

While some have speculated that Feige is being lined up for a bigger role within Lucasfilm, an insider told The Hollywood Reporter that Kennedy will remain in charge and the news simply reflects his passion for Star Wars.

Another source also shared that the producer has a "major actor" in mind to play a specific role and has already reached out to them.

The Skywalker trilogy seemingly concludes in December with The Rise of Skywalker, but there are already plans in place to continue telling Star Wars stories, with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and Games of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff also working on feature films set in that universe.