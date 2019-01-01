Olivia Colman bribing The Crown dogs with treats to 'make them like her'

Olivia Colman has resorted to carrying treats in her pockets to make the dogs on the set of The Crown like her.

The Oscar winner is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from actress Claire Foy, who portrayed the British monarch in seasons one and two of the hit Netflix show.

And speaking to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, Colman confessed she's been desperately trying to entice the two golden Corgis to stay at her heels as the cameras roll.

“I love dogs and they are hilarious,” she laughed. “Prince is very well behaved and Lily’s a little b**ger."

Explaining how she's been working on winning them over, she added: "They’re lovely and I always have my pockets full of dog snacks to try and make them like me more.”

The star went on to confess working on the show has turned her into a monarchist, praising the Queen as "remarkable" and gushing: "She’s managed to sit it out through all sorts of good years, bad years, terrible years. She made a vow as a young woman in her twenties, and she stuck to in into her nineties."

Season three of The Crown debuts on 17 November.