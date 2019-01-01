Sarah Michelle Gellar: 'Marriage takes work'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has insisted there's no secret to maintaining a happy marriage, and that she and husband Freddie Prinze, Jr. put in the "work" to ensure their relationship goes the distance.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress has been married to Freddie since 2002, and the pair share two children together. But while they are arguably one of the longest-lasting couples in Hollywood, Sarah told Us Weekly that there's no secret way to making a marriage last.

"I think the truth of any relationship is that, whether you're a couple, whether you're friends, whether you're business partners, is you have to put the work into a relationship," she mused.

Calling the world a "very disposable society", Sarah added: "People don't want to have to work. They want immediate reactions, they want immediate responses. It takes work... It takes work to have a good friendship. You have to call and check in and dedicate that time, and most people aren't willing to put that work in. So to have a successful relationship, whether it's marriage, whether it's friendship, whether it's business, you have to put the time (in), if you want to see the results."

Sarah, who first met Freddie back in 1997 when she starred with him in I Know What You Did Last Summer, went on to explain that the reason she and her other half keep as much of their lives as private as possible is because "to keep a relationship, you have to have stuff that's private and things that are your own and between the two of you."