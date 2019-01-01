Billy Porter to make TV directorial debut with Pose season three

Billy Porter is moving behind the camera to direct an episode of the upcoming third season of Pose.

The actor scooped the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday for his role as Pray Tell in the hit FX series - after becoming the first openly gay African American actor to be nominated in the category.

While Billy is one of the leading stars in the series, which showcases New York City's African American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming ballroom culture scene in the '80s and '90s, he's putting his own stamp on the show as he makes his TV directorial debut.

“I’ve been directing for 20 years in the theatre, and I’m directing an episode of season three myself,” Billy told Variety. “I’m trying to be the head b**ch in charge, hunny!”

Collecting his prize at the prestigious ceremony over the weekend, the star spoke openly about the importance of the arts in inspiring cultural change.

“We, as artists, are the people who get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet," he told the audience. “Please don’t ever stop doing that. Please don’t ever stop telling the truth.”

Season three of Pose premieres June 2020.