Reese Witherspoon was 'scared' to become a mother

Reese Witherspoon is getting candid about motherhood, admitting she was "scared" and uncertain she would have a career after giving birth to her first child.

Witherspoon welcomed daughter Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe at the age of 23 and in a video shared to her Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine YouTube page on Thursday (26Sept19), she opened up about the struggles she has faced as a parent.

"I've been a mom since 1999. I got pregnant (with Ava) when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23," she shares. "To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn't know what it was going to do to my job or my career. Your entire life will change - everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have. You can't go out without thinking of another person."

The Legally Blonde star gave birth to son Deacon, also with Phillippe, in 2003 and Tennessee with current husband Jim Toth in 2012, and notes she found giving birth later in life far more difficult.

"I find that having little kids is more physical and it's just really hard on your body, so I am glad that I had kids kind of young," she adds. "I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And oh my god, having a baby at 37 was so much harder. This is just me being real."

The 43 year old concludes with a hopeful message, urging women to seek out a "support system".

"I think beyond money, beyond being ready in your career and your life, it's really about, is your support system good? Is your family structure good?" she asks.

"Have you talked about it with your partner? Have you thought about it logistically? Like, how am I going to make this work?"