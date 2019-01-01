Demi Moore 'terrified' her daughter by cheating death during drug seizure

Demi Moore "terrified" her daughter Rumer Willis by having an out-of-body experience during a drug-induced seizure.

The star released her memoir, Inside Out, on Tuesday (24Sep19), a book that details how she struggled following a miscarriage and began using drugs and alcohol as her marriage to Ashton Kutcher fell apart.

To promote the book, the 56-year-old star sat down for an interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, and detailed a terrifying incident at a party she attended in 2012 with Rumer, now 31, when party drugs like synthetic cannabis induced a seizure.

"Everyone else was seeing my body flailing, my daughter terrified that she was gonna see me die right in front of her," Demi said of the incident. "Within me, I was in a place that was thinking, 'Wow, how did I get here. Isn't this interesting?' And then the next thought was, 'I wonder if I can get out.'"

Explaining how she had come out of the drug daze, she added, "all of a sudden I was back in my body. I was being given a choice," revealing that while medically she may not have been close to death, "emotionally" she felt she was.

"Something had to give," the Ghost star went on to say how the terrifying moment convinced her to get help. "When you come up to those places you either go in or go out."

Demi's erratic behaviour caused her daughters by second husband Bruce Willis, Rumer, Tallulah, 25, and Scout, 28, to stop speaking to her - but they reconciled after she returned to sobriety.

The G.I. Jane actress' memoir also details her relationships with Bruce and Ashton, and she accuses the latter of cheating on her after suggesting they engage in threesomes.