Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up to bring a little Latin flavour to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

J.Lo confirmed the big news via Twitter on Thursday (26Sep19) after fans started asking if the rumours were true.

She simply posted a photo of Shakira wearing a Pepsi band around her bicep and a two-finger ring with the 02.02.2020 Super Bowl date, and added the caption: "This is happening. 02.02.20."

Pepsi are sponsoring the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Colombian pop superstar posted a shot of Lopez wearing a Pepsi ring and belt buckle, and added the caption: "Get ready. 02.02.20."

Meanwhile, National Football League bosses have tweeted a photo of the two singers standing behind the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Earlier this month, Lopez addressed Super Bowl performance rumours that have been swirling around her for weeks.

"I don’t know," the 50-year-old stated. "I don’t yet, we will see. It’s something obviously that I would love to do. It would be an honour to do and it would be a lot of fun."