Elizabeth Banks insisted on tampon scene in Charlie's Angels

Elizabeth Banks insisted on including a tampon scene in her new Charlie's Angels reboot.

The 45-year-old revealed the scene as she became the first female director to receive the Pioneer of the Year honour from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation in its 78-year history on Wednesday.

Banks, who was supported by her Charlie's Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, said during her acceptance speech that the movie has a scene that focuses on the female sanitary product, and thanked Sony boss Tom Rothman for letting her do it.

"I didn't start directing movies because I think I am the greatest director in the world. I did it because I had something I want to say. I want to change the world, and so in thinking about my status, bestowed just now by three Angels, as an industry 'pioneer', I wanted to say something tonight that has never been said on this stage, at this forum. I wanted to do what is a staple of my work," Banks told the crowd.

"I wanted to say something entertaining for all, but especially meaningful to women and girls, something that I can pretty much guarantee (past honourees) Darryl F. Zanuck and Jim Gianopulos have never said. I wanted to say tampon. TAMPON. Tampon. I can only say it is probably the fear of every man in this room that you give a woman a microphone - it is all tampon talk all the time."

She explained that she used the word in her speech to try and eradicate the stigma surrounding periods and sanitary products, and revealed that Sony never once asked her to take out the scene in the Charlie's Angels reboot.

"I just wanted to remind you why you gave me this Pioneer Award here tonight. It is because everything you can do, I can do bleeding," she quipped.