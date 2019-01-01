Jodie Comer in talks for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's revenge thriller

Jodie Comer is in talks to join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in their revenge thriller The Last Duel.

The Brit, who scored the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for her role as serial killer Villanelle in the hit TV drama Killing Eve on Sunday, is in talks to join Damon and Affleck in director Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, according to Variety.

The revenge drama, set in 14th century France, will pit Affleck against Damon as former friends-turned-rivals.

Comer is slated to play the wife of one of the two characters, who accuses the other of rape. After nobody believes her allegations, her husband appeals to the King of France and requests a duel to the death to decide his former friend's fate.

The battle was the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Damon and Affleck, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, have also teamed up with writer/director Nicole Holofcener to adapt the source material, Eric Jager's 2004 book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, which depicts the real-life revenge story between knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris. It is currently unclear who will play which character.

The Oscar-winning duo will also produce along with Scott and his filmmaking partner Kevin Walsh, with Madison Ainsley serving as executive producer.

Although the film has not yet been greenlit, it is expected to go into production in early 2020.

The 26-year-old actress is next set to appear in the upcoming Disney/Fox comedy Free Guy opposite Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, and Taika Waititi. It's slated to hit cinemas in July 2020.