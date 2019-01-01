Elizabeth Banks: 'Ariana Grande really delivered on Charlie's Angels soundtrack'

Elizabeth Banks jumped at the chance to ask Ariana Grande to executive produce the new Charlie's Angels soundtrack after learning the pop star was a huge fan of the franchise.

The 7 Rings singer grew up dreaming of becoming one of the crime-fighting Angels and now she is living out her dreams, alongside Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, in the video for the new film's main theme, Don't Call Me Angel.

Director Banks told Entertainment Tonight she was thrilled when Ariana agreed to take charge of the music for her film, insisting the pony-tailed pop star "delivered".

"Ariana Grande came in really early on to executive produce the soundtrack for the movie," she explained. "I was really obsessed with the Black Panther soundtrack, and how one artist (Kendrick Lamar) sort of took over and really represented not just the theme of the movie but the audience for the movie.

"Ariana was just so perfect and she really loves Charlie's Angels. She's been a dream (to work with)."

Banks knew she'd asked the right person to create the film's music when she heard Ariana had recruited pal Miley and Lana Del Rey for the main theme, adding, "That song (Don't Call Me Angel) was one of the first things we heard from the album producers and we loved it. I loved how anthemic it was... I'm blown away."

Banks makes a brief appearance as Angels handler Bosley towards the end of the new Don't Call Me Angel video.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska play the Angels in Banks' new movie, which hits theatres on 15 November.