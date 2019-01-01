Helen Mirren rules out returning to royal role for The Crown

Helen Mirren has ruled out reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II for hit Netflix series The Crown.

The critically-acclaimed TV show follows the British monarch throughout her reign, with Olivia Colman taking over from Claire Foy for the upcoming season, to play her as she reaches middle-age.

Helen won a Best Oscar for her portrayal of an older Elizabeth in the 2006 movie The Queen, but has insisted she would turn down any offer from The Crown's producers.

"Not me!" she told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper of who should be cast as an older Elizabeth. "Claire absolutely nailed it; and I know that Olivia will do the same. I'm an actress, and there are other roles."

Helen said she felt audiences "loved" the Queen herself rather than her performance, and believes there's something special about royalty.

"If the Queen walked through that door right now, we would all immediately look at her and do whatever we do to make her the Queen," she added. "We do that."

The 74-year-old is playing another royal, Russia's Catherine the Great in a new miniseries, but said she now fancies a change from playing blue blooded characters, adding: "Working class women from now on!"