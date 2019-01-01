Natalie Portman addresses Lucy in the Sky diaper controversy

Natalie Portman has been left bemused after Lucy in the Sky viewers demanded to know why she doesn't wear a diaper in the film.

The Oscar-winning actress stars in the film as Lucy Cola, an "astronaut who returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small".

One particular part of the tale saw Lucy wearing a diaper, which was omitted in the film and has led to backlash from some people - but Natalie admitted during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday, that she's unsure why there has been such a strong reaction.

"The original story was that this woman drove across country to confront, or kidnap, depending on the version, her boyfriend and his new girlfriend," Natalie explained. "And she wore a diaper so that she didn't have to stop on the way. And we didn't do that in the movie and everyone's like, 'Where's the diaper?!' Everyone is really upset to not see me in a diaper. I don't know what that's about?!"

When host Ellen joked that Natalie is wearing one in the film but viewers just can't see it, the mother-of-two hit back by jesting that she was actually wearing a diaper during the interview.

Lucy in the Sky, which also stars Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, and Ellen Burstyn, is set to open in U.S. cinemas in October.