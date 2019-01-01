Judy director Rupert Goold understands Liza Minnelli's criticism of biopic

Judy director Rupert Goold understands why Liza Minnelli has criticised his movie about her mother Judy Garland.

The biopic focuses on the Hollywood icon, played by Renee Zellweger, as she arrives in London in 1968 for a series of sell-out concerts.

Last year, Minnelli made it clear that she was not on board with the project, which is an adaptation of the Olivier and Tony-nominated West End and Broadway play End of the Rainbow.

The 73-year-old said she did "not approve nor sanction" the movie "in any way," and hoped Hollywood doesn't do "what they always do".

As critics heap praise on Zellweger, who has been tipped as the favourite to land an Oscar for her portrayal of the troubled legend, director Goold defended Minnelli's criticisms, and claimed he understood her concerns.

"I mean, if somebody made a movie about my mum, I would go, 'That's not the story I'd tell!' It's an invasion of privacy at some level, I suppose. And that's the complexity of being a child of a star, is it's somebody you want to own in an intimate personal way, yet is sort of in a gaudy way, like, public property," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The British filmmaker hopes that once Garland's eldest daughter sees his movie, her opinion will soften.

"I've got a friend, he's a dancer and backing singer who had worked with Liza, and he said, 'The thing about Liza is she's incredibly passionate and emotional but also will really change her view.' Not that Liza has been hostile to the movie, particularly, but I have every faith that she'll see it and find it celebratory," Goold shared.

Judy is now showing in U.S. cinemas.