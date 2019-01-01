Jennifer Garner records surprise duet with Andrea Bocelli for re-issued Si album

Jennifer Garner is showing off her singing skills as operatic superstar Andrea Bocelli's latest duet partner.

The unlikely pair hit the studio to record Dormi Dormi Lullaby together for the upcoming deluxe re-release of the Italian star's hit 2018 album, Si.

The song is inspired by Johann Sebastian Bach's Jesus Bleibet Meine Freude.

The actress and the tenor have reportedly been friends for years, and he personally asked Jennifer to record the track in Italian and English with him.

The new release will also feature Bocelli singing with newlywed Ellie Goulding on the song Return To Love.

Si’s existing tracklisting includes duets Andrea recorded with Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

Si Forever: The Diamond Edition will be released on 8 November.