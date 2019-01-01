Terry Crews: 'I saw the dark side of Hollywood after filing police report against agent'

Terry Crews learned all about the seedy side of Hollywood after coming forward with a sexual assault charge against William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit.

The actor and TV personality claimed Venit groped him at a 2016 Hollywood party and rather than lash out, he decided to seek justice by filing a police report - and then things got "scary" for The Expendables star.

"William Morris Endeavor is the most powerful agency in the world and these guys know a lot of people," he explained during a recent SAG-AFTRA Conversations event. "TMZ was waiting for me when I filed my police report.

"That's when I realised the people you are paying to protect you are paying other people (to get you publicity). People were following me and we had our phones tapped to try and get dirt on me, but I already told everybody - I wrote a book about it.

"Radar Online came up with a story that I had all these prostitutes at the Monaco Film Festival, and I was actually on a second honeymoon with my wife. They sent me a text that they were going to go live with the story. So I took the wire they sent me and I put it on Twitter, so everybody could see!"

Crews' battle with Venit ended when the actor revealed he had accepted the agent's apology for humiliating him.

Venit left WME less than a year after stepping down as the head of the company’s motion picture department due to the sexual assault drama. He was suspended for 30 days while the agency investigated the claims and was eventually cleared of charges.