Alex Rodriguez: 'I rehearsed my proposal to J. Lo three times'

Alex Rodriguez made sure his March (19) proposal to fiancee Jennifer Lopez went off without a hitch by staging three dress rehearsals.

The baseball legend was holidaying with the Hustlers star in the Bahamas and wanted to be sure nothing went wrong on the big day.

"I did it on the beach, I wanted the sunset to be perfect," A-Rod shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday (27Sep19). "And I had three dress rehearsals. My assistant, Ashley, played Jennifer and I made sure that Jennifer was... far away.

"We rehearsed three days in a row - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday," he added. "Now, on the Wednesday it rained so it played with my background."

The proposal itself went flawlessly and he couldn't have been more relieved, because he'd spent so much time sourcing the perfect rock for J. Lo's ring.

"I feel like I have a Ph.D (masters degree) in diamonds now," he admitted, "because I looked around the world... put a lot of time into it and finally came up with the one."

But he couldn't spill any secrets about the upcoming nuptials.

"No... I've signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement)," he laughed. "Just kidding! I can just tell you we’re enjoying the process so much and Jennifer is such an amazing producer. I always say she’s a 10 performer, a triple threat at many things, but she’s even a better producer...

"And when she tells me to show up (for the wedding), I’ll be there."