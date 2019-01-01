Gwyneth Paltrow's husband wows actress with perfect birthday tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband gushed about the actress and lifestyle entrepreneur as she turned 47 on Friday (27Sep19).

Writer and producer Brad Falchuk took to Instagram to rave about the Oscar winner as she welcomed another year, calling her "the greatest human being ever".

Posting a makeup-free portrait of his smiling wife, Falchuk added: "She's not perfect - her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings.

"Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her - blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world."

He also called the actress a "relentless mother and step mother" and "the BEST wife", adding, "All of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does.

"She's endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I'm not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you."