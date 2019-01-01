NEWS Ellen Pompeo teases original cast reunion for Grey's Anatomy series finale Newsdesk Share with :







Ellen Pompeo is hoping to bring back the original Grey's Anatomy cast for the show's 2021 series finale.



The actress will say goodbye to Meredith Grey and the TV medical drama after 17 seasons, and she is hoping stars like Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Isaiah Washington, and Patrick Dempsey will return for the final episode.



"That probably won't happen," she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, "but that would be the most amazing day. Some of them (original cast members' characters) were killed on the show."



Ellen admits the present cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy are feeling the pressure to make the very last episode of the show an amazing one, adding, "The ending, the final episode, matters so much. Are you kidding me? And the fans are never going to be happy no matter what. Sopranos, Game of Thrones, they're (fans) p**sed no matter what you do. So, there's a lot of pressure on that final episode."



However, the star is trying to make light of the stressful situation by honouring the fact that the show has been on the air for over a decade after premiering in 2005.



"We've built such a TV legacy, and we've worked so hard that it's kind of like the last half hour of the party, where you can just go crazy," she smiled.



The penultimate 16th season of Grey's Anatomy debuted in the U.S. on Thursday (26Sep19).