NEWS Robert De Niro joins Screen Talk at BFI London Film Festival Newsdesk Share with :







Celebrating his ninth collaboration with Martin Scorsese, American actor Robert De Niro joins the BFI London Film Festival Screen Talk programme to discuss his formidable career on the occasion of the international premiere of his latest film The Irishman.



The son of two Greenwich Village artists, Robert De Niro studied at the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting, and following a few Off-Broadway plays, found his film career truly kicking off in 1973 with performances in Bang the Drum Slowly and Mean Streets. Director Francis Ford Coppola was so impressed that he offered the actor the part of young Vito Corleone in The Godfather, Part II (1974), forgoing even a screen test, and De Niro’s brilliant turn earned him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award and made him an international star. A run of work including Taxi Driver (1976) 1900 (1976), The Last Tycoon (1976), and The Deer Hunter (1978) meant that by the end of the 1970s, he was widely considered one of the best actors of his generation, topped by an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of boxer Jake La Motta in Raging Bull, which closed the London Film Festival in 1980. In a career that has seen collaborations with directors including Sergio Leone, Michael Mann, Penny Marshall, Brian De Palma, Terry Gilliam, Nancy Meyers, James Mangold, Harold Ramis, Michael Caton-Jones, David O. Russell and Tony Scott, contemporary cinema has grown with De Niro, as an actor whose talent ranges from penetrating intensity to impeccable comic timing, and whose uncompromising portrayals of violent and abrasive characters have helped define masculinity onscreen.



Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday 30th September and can be purchased:

Online: www.bfi.org.uk/lff

Telephone Bookings: +44 (0)20 7928 3232 between 10:00 – 20:30

In person: BFI Southbank Office: 11:00 – 20:30



SCREEN TALKS

Previously announced, with tickets on sale now:



Michael B. Jordan

6th October 11:30, ODEON Luxe Leicester Square

Michael B. Jordan’s rise has been meteoric, with a career trajectory that parallels frequent creative collaborator Ryan Coogler, and we welcome him to LFF on the occasion of his latest starring role in Just Mercy to discuss his approach to acting and producing.



Kim Longinotto

6th October 15:30, ICA Cinema, Screen 1

Acclaimed documentarian Kim Longinotto joins us to discuss her storied career and her new documentary Shooting the Mafia.



Lukas Moodysson

8th October 11:00, BFI Southbank, NFT3

Swedish writer-director Lukas Moodysson joins us to discuss his filmmaking career and the making of his first TV series Gosta.



Rian Johnson

8th October 15:00, BFI Southbank, NFT1

Genre-hopping director Rian Johnson joins us to talk about his acclaimed career and the making of his fifth feature Knives Out.



Céline Sciamma

9th October 12:00, BFI Southbank, NFT1

Acclaimed director and screenwriter Céline Sciamma joins us to talk about her career and the making of her fourth feature film, Portrait of a Lady on Fire.