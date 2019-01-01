Troian Bellisario’s hand froze while shooting Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Troian Bellisario’s hand “almost died” while she was filming a scene for her latest movie Where’d You Go, Bernadette.

The Pretty Little Liars star plays scientist Becky in Richard Linklater's film, which follows former architect Bernadette Fox, played by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, who disappears from her home in Seattle after becoming bored of her humdrum life.

In one scene for the movie, Bellisario and Blanchett’s characters are in kayaks on a lake, and the 33-year-old was left feeling the effects of having to dip her hand into the freezing water.

“We took some kayaking lessons which was really helpful,” she told StyleCaster. “Stopping on a mark in a kayak is impossible – you just keep moving. And there were several moments when I crashed into the camera or Cate that we don’t need to talk about. At one point we were shooting in glacial water for five hours straight. I was dipping these test tubes in the water, so my hand was bare – you would usually wear gloves.

"There was a certain time when I told Rich (Linklater), ‘I can’t hand this off because my hand is frozen.’ My hand almost died.”

And Bellisario was overjoyed to find that she required little time in the make-up chair to become her character.

"Coming from Pretty Little Liars, I would wake up out of bed, and I would have two hours of hair and makeup. With (Bernadette), I was shooting the biggest movie that I would ever be on, and they were like, ‘Here’s a beanie, and here are some dorky wraparound sunglasses – go Arctic kayaking.’ I was like, ‘This is amazing,'" she shared.