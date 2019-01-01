Kirsten Dunst wants to do a musical

Kirsten Dunst would love to star in a musical.

The Bring It On actress has starred in a wide variety of films since she made her movie debut as a child, appearing in movies such as Jumanji, Spider-Man, Marie Antoinette, and The Virgin Suicides.

When asked by Vogue.com what genre she would still like to explore, the 37-year-old shared that she would love to appear in a musical because she didn’t get the previous musical role she went for.

“I honestly fought so hard for this one role - some other actress got it. But I wanted it so badly. It was a musical. You’re so right. I love musicals, so I would do that in a heartbeat,” she gushed.

The Fargo actress also acknowledged that she hasn’t ventured into the horror genre, but she’s not interested in exploring that, with her adding, “I don’t really wanna run around screaming either, you know?”

Dunst took two years off work following the birth of her first child with partner Jesse Plemons, and she admitted becoming a mother has given her a newfound sense of freedom with her acting roles, as she has become more of a risk-taker.

“There’s a sense of freedom post having a kid,” the star continued. “I don’t know if other actresses have said this to you, but for me, something inside just freed up, and you don’t care. I’ll do anything or go anywhere.”

Dunst, who is now promoting her kooky TV comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, credits her longevity as an actress with discovering her own voice and learning which stories she wants to tell.

“I want to look back when I’m old and say I’m proud of the movies and television that I was a part of. For me, it’s trying to pick and choose wisely so I can keep doing this until I’m an old f**t,” she stated.