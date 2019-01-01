Ruby Rose underwent emergency spine surgery to fix stunt injuries

Ruby Rose underwent emergency surgery on her spine after a series of stunts left her with two herniated discs.

The Australian actress, who is preparing to break out as Batwoman on TV this autumn, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of the operation, which took place over the summer.

"A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralysed," she captioned the footage. "I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and couldn’t feel my arms..."

She went on to thank her surgeon, Dr Bray, stating: "I am forever in your debt."

Ruby also joked about her decision to film the surgery, adding: "Did you not watch that Grey's Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient? Also, I wanted to see what happens when we go under."

Rose isn't the only celebrity who has been "fixed" by Dr. Bray - Pink's husband Carey Hart, a motorbike professional, responded to the actress' post and wrote: "Dr. Bray did my L4 & 5 (lumbar) fusion 5 years ago!! He is the best."