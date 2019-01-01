Kylie Jenner 'feeling so much better' after hospital stint

Kylie Jenner is "feeling so much better" after the star was hospitalised for flu-like symptoms.

The 22-year-old was due to unveil her new make-up collaboration with Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing on Friday during the French fashion house's spring/summer 2020 runway show.

However, the reality TV star was forced to cancel after suffering symptoms including nausea and dizziness. and was rushed to hospital with "severe, flu-like" symptoms, according to TMZ.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was also due to serve as the artistic director for make-up at Balmain's show, and said she was "heartbroken" at having to cancel.

And taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kylie gave fans an update on her health as she previewed her new make-up line.

"All right, so before I get into this into this today, I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers," the star shared, while speaking into the camera. "I really appreciate it. I’m feeling so much better."

On Friday, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner sat front row at Balmain’s spring/summer 2020 runway show instead to support her daughter's new collaboration with the French fashion house.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also forced to pull out of an appearance at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards last Sunday, alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, because of the illness.