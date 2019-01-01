Olivia Colman had to learn to walk and talk like The Queen for The Crown

Olivia Colman struggled as she tried to walk and talk like Queen Elizabeth II for the new season of The Crown.

The Oscar winner, who replaces Claire Foy as the monarch in the third season of the hit Netflix show, admits she hates researching characters and tackling Elizabeth was a real challenge, because she couldn't just talk "posh".

"I can't just sit like me, I have to sit like her, and look like pictures of her," Colman tells Harper's Bazaar.

And she needs to sound like her, too.

"I thought that general posh would do it, but apparently not. (She uses) really unusual vowel sounds. If you're saying 'yes', you say 'ears'. It's fun to do."

Olivia also had to learn how to walk properly as the Queen for The Crown.

"They have been teaching me how to walk - I'm really terrible at that," she adds. "I have no physical awareness. I walk a bit like a farmer, one of the directors said."

The new season of The Crown will cover the period from 1964 to 1977, and features Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Helena Bonham Carter as Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret.

The first trailer for the new season, featuring Colman as Her Majesty, debuted last week (ends20Sep19)