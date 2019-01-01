Julian Fellowes wanted to offer Downton Abbey fans ‘comfort’ with new movie

Downton Abbey writer and creator Julian Fellowes wanted the movie adaptation of the hit TV show to be comforting and reassuring for fans.

The big screen debut of the hit period drama takes place just one year from where the much-loved series left off back in 2015, and Fellowes promised audiences a "bigger, better, brighter" movie.

And amid an unsettled global political climate, with controversial President Donald Trump in the White House and Brexit looming over the U.K., the 70-year-old simply wanted to bring joy to fans of the show.

“There is a certain dependability about Downton. In a world that is lacking in certainty, I hope that, for the price of a cinema ticket, viewers will get two hours of comfort and reassurance in return," Fellowes told Harper's Bazaar. "A bit of a rest from the whirlpool. If we have managed that – and I dare to hope that we have – then I think we will all feel that we have succeeded.”

Elsewhere in the interview with the whole Downton Abbey cast, Sophie McShera, who plays kitchen maid-turned-cook Daisy Mason, revealed that she enjoyed working on the movie more than the TV show.

“If anything, we had even more fun making the film than we did making the series. We all just laughed all the time," she shared.

While shooting one two-hour episode for the TV show took four weeks, production on the Downton Abbey movie was finished in nine weeks. The scale was bigger, as was the cast, meaning the actors had several hours of downtime each day to simply catch up with each other.

“We are like a big family,” revealed Michelle Dockery, who plays the chic Lady Mary Crawley, before adding that she and her onscreen sister Laura Carmichael travelled to a location shoot by train – rather than in separate chauffeur-driven cars – so they could “share a bottle of wine and a laugh”.