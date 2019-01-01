Chris Evans: ‘Knives Out felt right from the beginning’

Chris Evans knew Knives Out was going to be a special movie from the moment the cast and crew got together.

The Captain America actor stars alongside Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette, among others, in Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery, which earned rave reviews when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

In an interview with Deadline, Evans shared that he knew he had signed up to a winning project when he first met the rest of the ensemble cast.

“Film is really a collaboration of a lot of really creative people. You’re all trying to make the same dish, and you don’t always have the right ingredients, and it doesn’t always taste good. This movie, it just felt right from the jump, from the second we all got together,” he explained. Collette added that she knew it was special as soon as she read the plot twists in Johnson’s script.

“It was all in the writing,” the Hereditary star gushed. “In reading it, it just kept opening up and changing, and it was so swift, and so smooth, and so surprising. It’s all in the script.”

In Johnson’s modern take on the classic whodunnit, Plummer plays crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, who is murdered on during his 85th birthday party and everyone in the family becomes a suspect in the eyes of Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, who is called to investigate the case.

And The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director shared that he was inspired by the way Christie’s plot twists seemed so effortless.

“The best authors, like Agatha Christie and Dorothy Sayers and the people that did it really well, make the plotting look kind of effortless,” Johnson noted. “And that’s kind of the tricky thing, especially when you have folks like this in front of the camera - to make all the machinations of the plot seem like they’re well-oiled and moving smoothly, so you’re really drawn through the characters.”

Knives Out is set to hit cinemas in November after a film festival run.