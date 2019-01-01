Dog the Bounty Hunter diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman has been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism - a potentially life-threatening heart condition.

The reality TV star, 66, makes the revelation on an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show, shortly after he was hospitalised in Colorado earlier this month following a heart emergency.

While it was later reported the star didn't suffer a heart attack and his health issues were stress and blood pressure-related, he receives a sobering message in the upcoming instalment of the U.S. daytime talk series.

After being told he's a "ticking time bomb", Dr. Mehmet Oz tells Chapman: "You're not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now."

Speaking to People, Chapman opened up about the diagnosis, explaining: “I don’t want to die right now. I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen. I do care now.”

The star has since been put on blood thinning medication, has adopted a healthy diet, and is working to quit his smoking habit, all of which will help his recovery,

“Once this goes away, I am 100 per cent. I’ve had fears. The blood clot is not a normal thing but it happens a lot, but I’m going to be 100 per cent. I’m encouraged by it.”

Following his release from hospital, Chapman blamed his medical emergency on a "broken heart" caused by the death of his wife Beth, who passed away after a battle with cancer in June. She was 51.